Manchester United target Joao Neves reportedly offered five times SL Benfica’s latest contract offer

Manchester United transfer target Joao Neves has been reportedly offered five times the salary which SL Benfica have proposed in a new deal.

The Red Devils are keen to bolster their midfield after a season where only Kobbie Mainoo could hold his head high in the centre of the park.

As a result, the position has been earmarked as one that needs addressing this summer and Erik ten Hag’s men have reportedly already made a bid for the talented 19 year old Benfica central midfielder Joao Neves.

It has been relayed here that the Portuguese, currently in action for his nation at Euro 2024, has turned down a new contract offer from the Eagles amidst interest from European giants such as Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Portuguese paper Correio da Manha reports that “the renewal proposal that Benfica presented to João Neves falls far short of what was expected by the midfielder.”

Neves is now one of the most important players in the first eleven, having played 33 league games last season.

Consequently, he “demands to earn at the level of the highest salaries in the squad and Benfica’s first proposal envisaged doubling the salary to a clean one million euros per year, but Neves, his father and agent, Jorge Mendes, understand that the new salary should be close to the current ceiling where captain Otamendi and Turkish player Kokçu are currently earning (2.5 million euros per year tax free).”

Problematically for the Eagles, Neves’ great form has attracted other clubs and they have put forward tempting proposals that can heavily outmatch what his current side can offer.

“Sources close to the player guarantee that the proposals that have reached the Stadium of Light offer salaries five times higher than those presented by Benfica.” In other words, ten times his current salary.

According to the report, his current club want to reward the player for his progression but they do not want to do “crazy things” like they did in the past.

This is where teams like United and PSG will aim to strike and take advantage of their economic superiority to clubs like Benfica.

Neves is one of the most exciting young midfielders in world football and he has been labelled an “aggressive and tenacious presser” who can also dictate possession from deeper positions.





