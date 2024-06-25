Manchester United target out-of-favour PSG midfielder to solve central problem

Manuel Ugarte, left, in action for Uruguay in the Copa America on Sunday (Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte as their search for summer signings continues.

The FA Cup winners are looking to bring in another midfielder this summer and are considering the Uruguay international, though no bid has been submitted to the French champions and no deal is thought to be close.

Ugarte, 23, joined PSG last summer from Sporting Lisbon for €60m and made 37 appearances in his first year with PSG.

However, he lost his place towards the end of the season, with Fabian Ruiz, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha preferred for both legs of the Champions League semi-final defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

United may be looking for a replacement for Sofyan Amrabat, who ended the season in the side and whose loan spell from Fiorentina has ended, though they have an option to buy the Moroccan for €20m, and Ugarte is one of the players on their radar.

There are also doubts about the futures of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, with the Dane unhappy about his lack of first-team football and the Brazilian a player United may consider allowing to leave, which would free up funds as he is one of their biggest earners.

United are also looking for a centre-back and a striker. In attack, they are considering Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and Jonathan David of Lille.

They submitted a £35m offer for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, which was rejected. They are unlikely to return with a second bid unless Everton drop their asking price.