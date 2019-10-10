Manchester United target eight signings over next two summers with commitment to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 'three-year vision'

Manchester United will make up to four signings in each of the next two summer transfer windows with the realisation that they are around six players short of challenging for major honours.

At least one of those signings might be accelerated to the January window with United having already drawn up a list of targets to pursue in the coming weeks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The huge overhaul, with a clear-out to counter-balance the arrivals, will be led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the club’s hierarchy pledging to give the under-fire manager time and to show patience with him.

A yard-stick of how much United could spend in the next two windows is the £150million they committed last summer – although obviously that was balanced by player sales such as the £74million they received for Romelu Lukaku.

“Ole is looking at a three-year vision of a squad. It will be an evolution over the coming years,” a senior source said. “We are at base camp now.”

At the same time United will finally push ahead with plans to hire a technical director, or possibly even two people to cover that role, to become the “lightning rod” for recruitment and drive forward the vision for the club which needs to be communicated more clearly to their fans.

No candidate has yet been approached but there is an expectation that it will be a former player at United, ideally, or someone who can quickly understand the club.

United have talked about hiring a technical director before even Jose Mourinho was sacked last December but are not only adamant they have not had the opportunity to do so prior to now but that their player recruitment is already far more efficient than is perceived.

Manchester United accept they are some way behind the Premier League's best teams Credit: Reuters

Story continues

The modernising started after David Moyes was sacked, just seven months after succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, with systems now in place and working, it is argued. It includes a thorough process of identifying, scouting and profiling targets before a shortlist of three is drawn up for each position with Matt Judge leading negotiations despite having the title of head of corporate development.

There was an agreement with Solskjaer at the beginning of the summer that both Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez could leave the club – which eventually happened with Lukaku sold to Inter Milan and Sanchez going to the Italian club on loan, with the hope that a buyer is also found for him.

United discussed signing another forward but Solskjaer – as part of the three-year plan – wanted to give opportunities for Anthony Martial to stake his claim as first-choice centre-forward, for Marcus Rashford to also play there on occasion and for 18-year-old Mason Greenwood to be given a chance to break through.

There is now an acceptance that United have left themselves short, with Martial’s hamstring injury a significant blow, and Solskjaer publically declaring they are in the hunt for a striker, ideally in January. Rashford has only scored once in the past nine games. United will not look to a short-term fix such as re-signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Solskjaer has come under severe pressure with United dropping to 12th, just two points above the relegation zone and 15 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool who are their next opponents, at Old Trafford, after the international break on October 20.

Marcus Rashford is woefully out of form Credit: Getty images

As reported by Telegraph Sport earlier this week Solskjaer will not be sacked if United lose, even heavily, to Liverpool. “We will be patient and support Ole,” the senior source insisted. “We are part way through the recruitment process for next summer and there will be another three or four signings then and three of four more the following summer.”

United point to what they believe was a good window during last summer with the acquisitions of Harry Maguire for £85million, Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £50million and the £15million signing of Daniel James. All are already key first-team players.

United are committed to signing young players of a similar profile to those brought in recently although there is an insistence that this does not necessarily mean they are British.

Solskjaer is committed to promoting youth and, in particular, is pleased with the performances of 21-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe, who he made captain for the recent Carabao Cup tie against Rochdale and was the only player to emerge with credit from the dismal defeat away to Newcastle United last weekend.

While United are preaching patience and are willing to endure a painful season there is an acceptance that Solskjaer has to start gaining more victories and climb the table this season before getting closer to the top in the next two campaigns. In saying that United accept that they are some way short of challenging Manchester City and Liverpool at present.

If that means failing to qualify for the Champions League or Europa League, and therefore finishing outside the top six, it appears that would be endured as long as there were clear signs of progress at the club under Solskjaer.