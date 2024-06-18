Manchester United In Talks With Striker’s Representatives

Manchester United are in talks with the representatives of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee over a potential transfer this summer, according to The Athletic.

Zirkzee’s move to AC Milan has stalled due to agent fee demands despite the Serie A giants agreeing to pay his €40m release clause and agreeing personal terms with the player.

It has allowed other clubs to jump into the race and Manchester United are now trying to take advantage of the situation.

The Dutchman has emerged as the priority target for Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window.

The Premier League giants are in talks with the representatives of the striker over a summer switch to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are trying to convince the player’s camp to move to the north west of England before approaching Bologna.

While the release clause makes it a straightforward deal, talks with Bologna would still be needed to get a deal over the line.

Manchester United would also have to agree personal terms with the forward and also fork out a deal on agent fees with super-agent Kia Joorabchian.

His demand of €15m commission has been stalling the Dutchman’s move to AC Milan this summer.