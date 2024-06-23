Manchester United table €60 million bid for Amadou Onana

Manchester United are reported to be offering a €60 million deal to sign Everton star Amadou Onana as the Red Devils seek to bolster their midfield unit this summer.

Mundo Deportivo, a Spanish sports newspaper, reveals United are willing to sanction a move worth “55 million fixed euros and five variables as well as a considerable salary” for the 22-year-old midfielder.

The Belgian international, currently representing his country in Germany at Euro 2024, is thought to be high on the wish list of a host of top clubs across Europe, including Barcelona and Arsenal, as well as United.

Mundo Deportivo reveals the Catalan club consider Onana their “plan A” for the defensive midfield position this summer, but the financial difficulties embroiling Camp Nou means there is “extreme difficulty” in making the transfer happen.

There is belief amongst Barcelona’s executive structure that Onana would “greatly increase the team’s desired balance” with his combination of technical ability and physical dominance an attractive proposition for any club.

It’s a similar situation for Arsenal with Mikel Arteta thought to admire Onana’s duel winning ability and aerial strength, as well as the prospect of the Belgian being able to free up Declan Rice to push further forward, as the Englishman has done to great effect in his debut season at the Gunners.

However, it’s United who appear ready to steal a march on their domestic and European rivals with Erik ten Hag likely to want to strengthen his porous midfield with a player possessing the skillset of Onana.

Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes firmly established themselves as the undisputed first-choices of the Dutchman’s midfield triumvirate towards the end of this season. The final member of this trio was far less clear, however.

Casemiro’s form was as bad this season as it was brilliant in his first year in England. The Brazilian looked every bit of his 32 years of age at times this season, often making wild, hopeless tackles and constantly losing opposition midfielders running through midfield.

Similarly, Sofyan Amrabat – signed on a year long loan from Fiorentina, where he likely will be returning – struggled equally to the Brazilian in his stead. As did Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay; the Dane lacking the brawn of the Scot and the Scot lacking the brain of the Dane.

As such, a strong, athletic defensive midfielder emerged as a priority this summer. This became even truer once it was confirmed Ten Hag would be remaining at the helm at Old Trafford moving forward, following INEOS’ comprehensive season review.

If the Dutch manager’s vision of transitional football is to succeed, he requires players capable of covering and tracking large amounts of space; something the large, yet surprisingly mobile, Onana thrives in, while midfielders like Amrabat and Casemiro flounder.

Equally, if United are to continue with Lisandro Martinez at centre-back (as they should), the diminutive Argentinian must be accounted for with height elsewhere. Onana’s 6’5 frame applying perfectly to this balance.

From Everton’s perspective, the Toffees are facing acute pressure from the Premier League’s Profits and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and need to generate significant income before June 30 to ensure they do not fall foul of the regulations again.

United have been strongly linked with a move for Jarrad Branthwaite – Everton’s young central defender who emerged as a key member of Sean Dyche’s side this season. However, the Merseyside club will not accept offers below £75 million for the centre-back, despite United’s attempts to drive down the price.

Everton are thought to be much more open to Onana departing Goodison Park with the prospect of a €60 million far more likely to succeed than the opening offer United tabled for Branthwaite. This feels one to keep a close eye on as the countdown to June 30 approaches.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



