Manchester United survive scare at Newport to reach FA Cup fifth round

Manchester United survived an FA Cup scare against League Two Newport County after squandering a two-goal lead before Anthony and Rasmus Hojlund set up a fifth-round tie against Bristol City or Nottingham Forest.

With Marcus Rashford left out of the squad over what manager Erik ten Hag called an “internal matter”, goals from Bruno Fernandes and 18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo had put United into a 2-0 lead after only 13 minutes.

Chances were then squandered to put the game beyond Newport before United suffered a major wobble either side of half-time when Bryn Morris and Will Evans scored to bring Newport within sight of a huge upset.

United, though, did ultimately regain their composure and Anthony’s 68th minute strike and then Hojlund’s injury-time finish keeps alive their last remaining hope of a trophy this season.

07:02 PM GMT

United into the next round

Congratulations and commiserations to Newport, they gave mighty Man United a good scare when they got it back to 2-2. But it is the Premier League side who travel to Bristol City or Nottingham Forest in the next round. Thanks for following with us. Goodnight.

06:44 PM GMT

Erik ten Hag to the BBC

“First 35 minutes, very comfortable leading 2-0. Should have been 3 or 4. Then they create a chance out of nothing, I think it was a foul actually. Then they score. We make a mistake in defensive condition, 2-2. Then you have to start winning the game again.

“We controlled the game, but then maybe went a bit slower. Garnacho hit the cross bar with two players in front of the goal. Shots from Antony that were very good chances. They had nothing. Really nothing.”

Ten Hag doing this rather passive-aggressive “sorry? what?” thing to the BBC interviewer Kelly Somers, either he cannot hear her properly or he is communicating his displeasure, perhaps because she dared to ask him about Rashford earlier. Deliberately or not it comes across as rather defensive and it’s not usually a good sign for a manager when they are doing that, is it?

06:35 PM GMT

Bruno Fernandes talks to the BBC

“We should have killed the game in the first half. We had chances, some not good decisions. We can’t concede a goal and let them have some belief. But we did a great job to close the game after they got belief.”

“Wasn’t the result we wanted. We wanted to win, we got it, but it wasn’t perfect for us. We didn’t want to concede.”

Bruno Fernandes, man of the match, opened the scoring - CameraSport via Getty Images

06:31 PM GMT

Full time: Newport County 2 Man United 4

That was an excellent Cup tie, Newport can be so proud of themselves. They made it really tough for United, and it was highly laudable for them to get back into it from 0-2 down. United, obviously, had the quality when they needed it but this was closer than ten Hag would have been hoping for. Newport are carried out on their shield.

06:29 PM GMT

90+6 mins: Newport County 2 Man United 4

Newport not quite able to force the opening and that’s probably the end of this.

06:23 PM GMT

GOAL! Newport County 2 Man United 4 (Hojlund 90+4)

McTominay threads the ball through. Hojlund with some good battling in the area and his reward is a chance to stab the ball at goal, which he does, beating the keeper and surely securing United’s place in the fifth round.

Hojlund settles it with an injury-time fourth - Offside via Getty Images

06:21 PM GMT

90 mins: Newport County 2 Man United 3

Newport are at it, great swarming and pressing. Morris has an effort, and it’s deflected for a corner. Nine minutes will be added on.

06:20 PM GMT

89 mins: Newport County 2 Man United 3

Harry Maguire is on. Martinez and Antony are coming off.

Evans moves forward and cracks a left-foot drive a yard wide. Could see him playing at a higher level.

06:15 PM GMT

87 mins: Newport County 2 Man United 3

Back underway. That little delay might not be the worst for Newport. Saved their legs. Sadly, the freekick they were waiting on is wasted. They did not manage to stick it in the mixer.

06:14 PM GMT

85 mins: Newport County 2 Man United 3

That’s a three minute delay already.

06:11 PM GMT

81 mins: Newport County 2 Man United 3

Looks like there is a medical emergency in the crowd... the game is being paused.

Newport have made some subs over the last couple of minutes: Waite, Rai and Baker are the men on.

United’s Scott McTominay and Willy Kambwala replace Casemiro and Shaw, both of whom are on the comeback trail from injury. Shaw was super today.

06:11 PM GMT

80 mins: Newport County 2 Man United 3

Newport have a freekick and they wheel the big men into position.

06:10 PM GMT

75 mins: Newport County 2 Man United 3

Garnacho, who has been quality, has a shot.

Game is a bit stretched, Newport look like they are tiring now.

06:06 PM GMT

72 mins: Newport County 2 Man United 3

We have the game’s first booking, and it’s Casemiro.

06:05 PM GMT

70 mins: Newport County 2 Man United 3

First change as Lewis comes off and Payne comes on.

05:57 PM GMT

GOAL! Newport County 2 Manchester United 3 (Antony 68)

Luke Shaw curls an excellent strike at goal, it crashes against the post. Antony is right on the spot for the rebound and shows good reactions to tuck the ball away.

Hard lines for Newport, that rebound absolutely presented itself to Antony.

Antony reacted quickest to a rebound - Offside via Getty Images)

05:55 PM GMT

65 mins: Newport 2 Man United 2

Nick Townsend in the Newport nets needs some treatment and there is a delay of game.

05:52 PM GMT

63 mins: Newport 2 Man United 2

Antony loses the ball and has a little roll around on the grass to cheer himself up. “He’ll be fine,” says Danny Murphy sardonically on the BBC.

05:51 PM GMT

61 mins: Newport 2 Man United 2

Martinez gets to the near post and nearly steers it in. The ball hits Hojlund and that could easily have deflected in, through no fault of Hojlund’s own.

05:48 PM GMT

59 mins: Newport 2 Man United 2

Switching to a back four has made Newport much more solid. They were getting over-run 2-on-one down the flanks earlier.

Luke Shaw fouls Shane McLoughlin. Fans demand a red! Not sure it is even a yellow to be fair.

05:48 PM GMT

57 mins: Newport 2 Man United 2

Newport have a chance but Ryan Delaney’s header is easy for Altay Bayindir.

05:43 PM GMT

55 mins: Newport 2 Man United 2

Good work from Antony down the right to keep a move alive, back in to Hojlund who also does really well to hold the ball under pressure. Slips it to Fernandes, who picks out his sport but the Newport keeper is equal to it.

05:42 PM GMT

52 mins: Newport 2 Man United 2

Newport, as you’d imagine, look absolutely bang up for this. “You’re getting sacked in the morning,” sing their fans to ETH.

05:36 PM GMT

GOAL! Newport 2 Man United 2 (Evans 47)

Brilliant. What a superb bit of forward play.

Newport switch the play out to the left. Lewis gathers it and delivers a superb low cross. Evans the poach pounces, gets in front of his man and toe pokes it past the keeper. Absolutely super, come on Newport! Evans, a former dairy farmer, got to the ball just before Varane did.

05:36 PM GMT

46 mins: Newport 1 Man United 2

No changes at half time. Newport start with some good energy.

05:32 PM GMT

Half time: Newport 1 Man United 2

Newport owner Huw Jenkins: “Fantastic goal for us. We started a bit slow, maybe we gave them too much respect. But you would expect that for like Man United.”

05:19 PM GMT

45 mins: Newport 1 Man United 2

The last action of the half is a Bruno Fernandes effort that is saved by Townsend in the Newport goal.

05:18 PM GMT

43 mins: Newport 1 Man United 2

Rodney Parade is bumping, the crowd are really up for this.

05:12 PM GMT

40 mins: Newport 1 Man United 2

Newport having a right go since the goal, their best spell of the match. They have United under pressure. Morris tried another spectacular from range, but lightning does not strike twice.

05:08 PM GMT

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!!!! Newport 1 Man United 2 (Morris 36)

Long ball from the Newport keeper, Morris absolutely lashes it from 25 yards. The shot takes a wee deflection off Martinez and the keeper is not even close.

Bryn Morris you beauty.

Danny Murphy on the BBC: “What a strike! It’s taken a little deflection, but Morris still strikes it really well. He chests it down, it comes off Martinez’s head, but that’s the stroke of luck you need. It takes it past Altay. What a hit!”

Bryn Morris scores a cracker - AFP

05:06 PM GMT

35 mins: Newport 0 Man United 2

An effort on target for Newport. Long throw into the box, Delaney gets a back-header on it and the United keeper gathers it ok.

05:04 PM GMT

32 mins: Newport 0 Man United 2

After a corner, Newport are struggling to clear. Garnacho goes down in the box, but ref gives nothing.

05:03 PM GMT

29 mins: Newport 0 Man United 2

Alejandro Garnacho cuts it back for Antony. He shoots and it might well have gone in but Delaney throws himself in the way.

05:02 PM GMT

28 mins: Newport 0 Man United 2

Garnacho at it again, slips it to Antony but he cannot control.

05:01 PM GMT

26 mins: Newport 0 Man United 2

Garnacho causing absolute chaos when he gets down that left flank.

04:51 PM GMT

18 mins: Newport 0 Man United 2

Martinez with a lovely pass that frees Garnacho. He surges onto the ball, gets into the area and lets ‘er rip with the left foot. Crossbar!

Bruno Fernandes and another United player were well placed in the centre and Bruno is telling his young colleague that he ought to have passed.

04:48 PM GMT

GOAL! Newport County 0 Man United 2 (Mainoo 13)

Kobbie Mainoo has scored his first Manchester United goal.

Dalot down the right, some trickery, cuts it back for Mainoo, who places the shot carefully in the bottom corner. Easy.

04:43 PM GMT

10 mins: Newport 0 Man United 1

Bruno Fernandes and Dalot combine neatly down the right. Slipped back inside to Antony, who has time to pick his spot. But he has leaned back and fired over.

Viewing platform! - Action Images via Reuters

04:37 PM GMT

GOAL! Newport County 0 Man United 1 (Fernandes 7)

Newport cut open. Luke Shaw down the left, he lays it to Bruno Fernandes, who exchanges a 1-2 with Antony. Fernandes gets the ball back and drills it hard and low into the near corner. Quality.

04:34 PM GMT

4 mins: Newport 0 Man United 0

Antony allowed to cut back in from the right and curl wide with his left.

04:33 PM GMT

3 mins: Newport 0 Man United 0

Martinez finds Hojlund with a nice long ball but well marshalled by McLoughlin.

Newport County: Townsend, McLoughlin, Clarke, Bennett, Delaney, Lewis, Morris, Charsley, Wildig, Will Evans, Palmer-Houlden. Subs: Payne, Zanzala, Waite, Rai, Wood, Jameson, Maxted, Baker, Bondswell.

Man Utd: Bayindir, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund. Subs: Maguire, Eriksen, Diallo, Heaton, Pellistri, Evans, McTominay, Kambwala, Forson.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

04:31 PM GMT

1 mins: Newport 0 Man United 0

Bruno Fernandes makes an error, the crowd roar with delight, Newport have a throw in. They are playing in gold shirts, United are in all white.

04:30 PM GMT

Players are

out. We are ready.

04:25 PM GMT

Gary Lineker

has just name-checked a certain Yorkshireman. “United have, to quote Geoffrey Boycott, a corridor of uncertainty.” He’s explaining about gaps in the Man United defence.

04:23 PM GMT

Newport State of Mind

04:19 PM GMT

Ten Hag

“We are not in a position where we can underestimate any opponent. We are not happy with our standards.”

04:14 PM GMT

Newport come into this in good form

Unbeaten in their last seven matches.

04:11 PM GMT

Graham Coughlan

“Great day for me, my family, for our fans. I want our lads to go out there and represent themselves and our club. I hope we can acquit ourselves well and stay with the superstars of Manchester United, and not do ourselves a disservice. We need a bit of divine inspiration, we look to the heavens. We are going to need a lot of luck, we need them to be off their game, every one of ours to turn up. Might need one or two decisions. Massive ask but one our lads will be up for. It is impossible to enjoy a game when you are managing on the sidelines!”

04:08 PM GMT

Alan Shearer on Marcus Rashford

“There is a huge talent in there. But something is clearly wrong, either at home or his relationship with the football club. He cannot waste his talent. It is not right. He needs strong management, someone to say you know what you will get to the end of your career and have huge regrets. It needs sorting and it needs sorting now. When you see him play it is like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders.”

04:06 PM GMT

Erik ten Hag on the BBC

Rashford? “He reported ill. Internal matter, I deal with it.” Asked again about the alleged nightclub visit, he repeats “internal matter.”

04:02 PM GMT

04:01 PM GMT

Draw too early?

03:55 PM GMT

Altay Bayinder makes his debut for United

in goal. The Red Devils also welcome back Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw into the starting XI. Casemiro starts in midfield for the first time since October.

03:43 PM GMT

Good lines from N Butt

Note: contains grown up language, beeped out.

Nicky Butt on Marcus Rashford.



He’s not happy at the moment. Clearly. On or off the field. He needs to sort his head out. But he’s a great lad and one of ours.



It doesn’t help that he’s in a sh*thole of a dressing room at Manchester United. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/xCRGCkg6O0 — Emma Priestley 🐝 (@LiMissP) January 28, 2024

03:40 PM GMT

Team news

Newport County: Townsend, McLoughlin, Clarke, Bennett, Delaney, Lewis, Morris, Charsley, Wildig, Will Evans, Palmer-Houlden. Subs: Payne, Zanzala, Waite, Rai, Wood, Jameson, Maxted, Baker, Bondswell.

Man Utd: Bayindir, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund. Subs: Maguire, Eriksen, Diallo, Heaton, Pellistri, Evans, McTominay, Kambwala, Forson.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

03:37 PM GMT

Draw news

Maidstone will play Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The National League South club from Kent pulled off one of the great upsets in FA Cup history by winning 2-1 at Ipswich on Saturday.

They will now travel to another Championship side to face the winners of the replay between the Owls and the Sky Blues.

Holders Manchester City were drawn away at Luton.

Draw in full

Blackburn or Wrexham v Newcastle

Chelsea or Aston Villa v Leeds or Plymouth

Bournemouth v Leicester

Liverpool or Norwich v Watford or Southampton

Bristol City or Nottingham Forest v Newport or Manchester United

Wolves v Brighton

Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry v Maidstone

Luton v Manchester City

Ties to be played w/c February 26.

03:26 PM GMT

will host Manchester City

03:25 PM GMT

The winners of this match

will play Bristol City or Nottingham Forest.

03:25 PM GMT

The fifth round draw is underway

Liverpool or Norwich will host Watford or Southampton.

03:16 PM GMT

FA Cup preview

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog of this FA Cup fourth round tie, it’s a classic David vs Goliath as Newport welcome Manchester United to Rodney Parade. For Man United, this competition represents a solid shot at silverware and we anticipate Erik ten Hag naming a strong lineup at around 3.30pm, with the kick off coming an hour after that at 4.30pm. The match is on BBC1 with coverage from 4pm, but we will have all the team news, build up and chat prior to that.

One man who won’t be featuring is Marcus Rashford. He is unavailable because of illness, the club have said.

United would not comment on reports the England striker had been spotted in a Belfast night spot during the week.

The club said Rashford had “stayed at Carrington to train as he recovers.”

Earlier this season Ten Hag described Rashford taking part in birthday celebrations after United had lost a match against Manchester City as unacceptable.

“I am aware of it and I spoke with him about it,” Ten Hag said in November. “It is unacceptable. I told him. He apologised and that is it.”

Newport striker Will Evans has gone from milking cows on the family farm to scoring FA Cup goals - and now has boyhood heroes Manchester United in his sights.

United fan Evans meets the Red Devils as Newport - 74 places below their visitors in the football pyramid and financial worlds apart - seek to produce one of the biggest upsets in the competition’s 152-year history.

It will cap an extraordinary journey that has taken Evans from the Powys family farm, rejection at Shrewsbury, and European football at two Welsh Premiership clubs before he finally landed his EFL break at Newport.

“Most kids come home from school and play football in the garden,” Evans said of his formative years at the Llangedwyn farm on the English-Welsh border near Oswestry.

“I’d come home and get the cows ready to be milked. There’s a lot of them too as dad’s got about 1,100 milking cows.

“Mucking out was punishment if I was misbehaving or in my parents’ bad books. It wasn’t something I ever wanted to do, I always wanted to study or go out and play football.”

