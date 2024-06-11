Manchester United Supporters Mock Barcelona After Their Reported Bid For This Midfield Star

Manchester United supporters have recently mocked Barcelona after their reported bid for one of their star midfielders. New Barca head coach Hansi Flick is hoping to strengthen his squad and has identified Kobbie Mainoo as a transfer target.

However, the proposed offer has not gone down well with the Man United fans as they have taken over social media to make their feelings heard.

One Twitter user wrote: “Barcelona can only buy him on FIFA.”

A second fan argued: “They value Raphinha at 70m so that’s 78.5m which isn’t even that bad.”

A third supporter said: “This is the kind of offer you will laugh off.”

A fourth fan joked: “Haha brokelona, what are they thinking?”

Another commented: “Thankfully John Murtough has left as he’d probably have accepted that.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Fans of Arsenal celebrate victory after defeating Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on May 12, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Mainoo enjoyed an excellent campaign at Old Trafford as he managed to establish himself as a regular member of Man United’s first team. The English talent featured in 35 matches for the Red Devils last season, scoring five goals and picking up three assists in the process across all competitions.

The 19-year-old has experienced a meteoric rise at the Theatre of Dreams and is currently amongst the best young midfielders in Premier League football. His current contract at Manchester United will run out in the summer of 2027. Hence, there is no immediate need for the Mancunian giants to cash in on the English midfield ace this summer.

As for Raphinha, the Brazilian wing wizard managed to find the back of the net ten times and secure 13 assists in 37 matches for Barcelona last season on all fronts. On his day, the South American sensation can still be a world-class wide player. Furthermore, he knows the Premier League well from his time at Leeds United.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can arrange a blockbuster swap deal involving Mainoo and Raphinha this summer.