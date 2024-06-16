Manchester United Submit Offer For This Everton Defender: What Will He Bring?

After developing his early game at Carlisle United, Jarrad Branthwaite moved to Everton in the winter of 2020. However, he didn’t get enough opportunities and was even loaned out to Eredivisie club PSV in 2022. But things changed this season for him.

Branthwaite solidified his spot as the primary defender in Everton’s line-up. He featured in 41 games and netted three goals. He averaged 1.9 tackles, 1.4 interceptions, and 4.3 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

The English centre-back is physically strong and a tall defender with excellent aerial presence. He is comfortable with both feet on the ball. He has an aggressive nature and reads the game well. Overall, the player possesses all the traits to succeed at the highest level.

A good addition for Manchester United

Manchester United suffered a lot of injuries in the defensive line in the 2023-24 season. Hence, strengthening that area has become a priority even more after the departure of Raphael Varane. Therefore, the club is keen on signing Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite has high qualities and prior Premier League experience, which makes him an ideal target. He can partner up with Lisandro Martinez as the heart of the defence. His aggression and tall height will be vital for the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old is yet to hit the peak of his career and can be a long-term investment. However, United will have to spend a significant amount to sign him as Everton wouldn’t accept an undervalued deal. The youngster has interest from multiple clubs across Europe.

From the player’s point of view, joining Old Trafford can be a good move to lift his career. He can help the side perform better than previous seasons and build a legacy of his own.