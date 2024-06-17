Manchester United to submit improved bid for Jarrad Branthwaite this week

Manchester United’s pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite suffered a setback last week when Everton turned down their initial offer, suggesting it is not going to be easy to prise him away from Goodison Park.

United’s shaky backline played a big part in Erik ten Hag’s side securing a negative goal difference at the end of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

As such, it has not surprised many that INEOS have prioritised strengthening United’s defensive options before addressing any other position.

Earlier this month, the club found an agreement over personal terms with Branthwaite’s representatives.

The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United have agreed to pay the 21-year-old star between £150,000 and £160,000 a week upon his arrival at Old Trafford.

The club’s hierarchy quickly stepped up their efforts to secure his signing by tabling a bid believed to be in the region of £35 million plus add-ons.

According to Football Insider, the Merseyside outfit rejected the bid as they are holding out for a fee of around £80m for the central defender, who has established himself as one of Everton’s most important players under Sean Dyche.

The Englishman made 35 league appearances under Dyche, playing a key role in Everton keeping 12 clean sheets last term.

United are obviously well aware of Branthwaite’s talents and potential and have already started planning their next move. The aforementioned source suggests they are preparing to submit a new improved offer this week.

The Red Devils supposedly believe that Everton’s financial struggles due to Premier League’s PSR rules could aid them in securing “a cheaper deal”. It is understood that Everton need to sell at least one player before 30 June.

Having said that, United’s financial situation is not impeccable either and could force the club to look for alternatives should Everton refuse to lower their demands.

It is being reported that the Mancunian giants could end up approaching Crystal Palace for England international Marc Guehi in the event they decide to walk away from negotiations for their preferred centre-back target.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



