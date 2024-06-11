Manchester United Strongly Positioned In Race For Ligue 1 Star

Manchester United are strongly positioned in the hunt for Monaco’s 25-year-old midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who is keen on leaving the club this summer.

The France international played a key role in helping Monaco qualify for the Champions League group stage last season, featuring in 32 of their 34 league games.

Monaco also benefitted from Fofana’s presence in front of goal with the player making as many as eight goal contributions.

With a year left on his current contract though, Fofana is keen on taking the next step in his career and wants a move away.

He wants to challenge himself in foreign competitions and likes the Premier League.

According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Manchester United are particularly keen on Fofana as they look to rebuild their midfield for next season and they have strongly positioned themselves.

However, given Manchester United’s current financial situation, it remains to be seen whether they are able to afford Fofana’s asking price.

The Red Devils also face possible competition for the midfielder as AC Milan and Juventus are admirers of his talents.

Manchester United not having made any decision over their manager for next season does not appear to be hindering the identification of transfer targets.