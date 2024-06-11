Manchester United’s striker hunt to continue as Benjamin Sesko announces he will remain at RB Leipzig

Manchester United found it hard to find the back of the net last season, emerging as the lowest scorers among the top-eight teams in the Premier League.

In fact, the Red Devils scored only five more goals than relegated Luton Town throughout the duration of the league, with only two players breaching the double digit mark for goals scored in the English top-flight.

Despite this being his debut season, Rasmus Hojlund emerged as the top scorer in all competitions with 16 goals to his name while receiving very little in terms of support from the remaining forwards.

Anthony Martial was perennially injured while Marcus Rashford suffered a stunning drop-off in form. The Frenchman is leaving while the Mancunian’s future remains up in the air.

Striker search

INEOS were said to be trying to find the perfect strike partner for the Dane and multiple reports had indicated that the 20-time English league champions were looking at highly-rated RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenian international registered 18 goals and two assists from 21 starts across all competitions and combined with the fact that he had a £55 million release clause, this made him an attractive proposition for the big clubs.

All of Europe’s elite teams were chasing the Slovenian’s signature with recent reports indicating Arsenal were in the lead for the 21-year-old’s services.

🚨🇸🇮 EXCLUSIVE: Benjamin Šeško has decided to STAY at RB Leipzig and sign new contract on improved terms! Decision made for talented striker, similar to what Haaland decided back in the days at BVB. ❗️ Šeško will stay at Leipzig with a new gentlemen agreement for future exit. pic.twitter.com/tJcR0KdfYs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2024

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now indicated that the former RB Salzburg star is expected to stay at the Bundesliga club for the upcoming season after signing a new and improved deal.

There has been a verbal agreement regarding his future exit and clubs will again vie for his signature in 2025 if the player continues to impress as he has been doing in recent years.

Sesko to stay at RB Leipzig

“EXCLUSIVE: Benjamin Šeško has decided to STAY at RB Leipzig and sign new contract on improved terms! Decision made for talented striker, similar to what Haaland decided back in the days at BVB.

“Šeško will stay at Leipzig with a new gentlemen agreement for future exit,” Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This means United will need to keep hunting for the ideal striker to support Hojlund. A lot will depend on the final budget with multiple areas in the squad in need of reinforcements.

Whether the club decide to sign an experienced hitman or someone young and with the potential to grow will be interesting to see. They cannot afford to stunt the Denmark international’s development with their recruitment.

