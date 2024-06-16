Manchester United have stepped up interest in RB Salzburg’s Oghenetejiri Adejenughure

Manchester United are one of many clubs to have interest in Red Bull Salzburg’s teenage striker Oghenetejiri Adejenughure and have made contact with the youngster.

The Red Devils have prioritised pursuing young talent, particularly since INEOS took over, and they have been scouring the domestic leagues and continent high and wide to find hidden gems.

They have already secured the services of James Overy and 14 year old Silva Mexes Tyler-Earnshaw.

United are also reportedly chasing Watford’s Colombian sensation Yaser Asprilla and Port Vale striker Baylee Dipepa.

The Express now report that “Manchester United are among a group of top teams tracking RB Salzburg teenager Oghenetejiri Adejenughure. The striker found the net for fun at youth level last season and took that scoring form with him to the Under-17 European Championship, where he scored four goals in four games for Austria.”

Red Bull Salzburg has become known as a “hotbed” for young talent with players such as Dominik Szoboszlai, Karim Adeyemi and Dayot Upamecano starting out at the club and now representing some of the biggest teams in Europe.

“Adejenughure is happy in Salzburg but a head-turning offer could see him move this summer, providing the player and his camp feel it would benefit his development.”

“United have held talks with the 17-year-old’s entourage to discuss the possibility of a future switch. Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are also interested.”

The prolific youngster has bagged 16 goals in 20 matches in the ÖFB Jugendliga U18 and eight in 12 matches for Austria’s under 18 team.

Such has been the 17 year old’s goalscoring exploits that he has been dubbed the “next Erling Haaland”.

Were the Austrian to make a move to Old Trafford, it would appear unlikely that he could be ready to fight it out at senior level but he would certainly join an array of young talent in the academy.

United’s under 18 team had a glorious season winning the Premier League national final and have a wealth of talent at their disposal such as Ethan Wheatley, Shea Lacey and Harry Amass.





