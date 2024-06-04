Manchester United starlet set to leave the club this summer

Manchester United youngster Omari Forson is set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Forson is out of contract this summer and is already attracting interest from several clubs.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup in January 2024.

He made his Premier League bow in the dramatic 4-3 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the following month. Forson assisted Kobbie Mainoo’s stunning strike.

The teenager was awarded his maiden start in the 2-1 loss to Fulham. Erik ten Hag backed him to start ahead of Antony and Amad Diallo, who were named on the bench.

It was a surprising decision, particularly given that Diallo had been waiting for an opportunity for quite some time.

The starlet joined the Red Devils in January 2019 and rose through the ranks of the club’s youth system.

He was a part of the FA Youth Cup-winning side in 2022, alongside first-team regulars Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

The United manager included Forson in his senior squad for United’s pre-season tour. He was given opportunities against Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund.

His outing against Dortmund was cut short by Ten Hag who substituted him in the 37th minute after he clashed with Karim Adeyemi and Julian Ryerson.

The manager was seen having a lengthy discussion with the forward when he came off the pitch.

Forson showed great versatility last season by playing as a right-winger and striker.

United offered him a new contract earlier this year, but the youngster rejected their proposal.

He would have wanted further assurances over playing time, but the club could not guarantee that.