Manchester United star visits his very own mural in Mexico

A new mural of Andre Onana has been unveiled in León, Mexico.

On Sunday, Onana was a guest of honour for the unveiling of a huge painting inspired by him.

The mural is located in front of the León Fair facilities and next to the Real de Minas hotel on Adolfo Lopez Mateos Boulevard.

Onana’s mural was officially inaugurated by municipal authorities headed by the mayor, Alejandro Gutierrez.

The United goalkeeper took the opportunity to present a signed shirt to Guiterrez, which she posted with for a picture alongside the Cameroon shot-stopper.

Speaking at the event, Onana provided insight into his mentality as a professional footballer.

The shot-stopper said: “I have my philosophy. I always say that I never lose, win or learn and that is what I want to leave to the young people here in Keeper Kombat. For me it will always be important to continue learning and I think that is the most important thing. I want to leave a positive mentality in young people,” he said with a smile, a few minutes before giving an exhibition of his qualities on one of the synthetic fields of the Leonese sports team.

“I come from a very humble family, football has given me a lot and the advice I can give is to always make an effort and work for what you want; With dedication they can really get where they want to go.”

