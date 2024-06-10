Manchester United star rules out move to Saudi Arabia

Christian Eriksen will likely leave Manchester United this summer, with one year left to run on his contract. It was inevitable that the international break would throw up some questions about his future.

The Denmark international made just 12 starts in the Premier League last season and missed 10 matches across all competitions following a knee injury in November.

As a result of having less influence on the team in his second season at the club, United will welcome bids for Eriksen’s signature this summer.

The prospect of playing in Saudi Arabia appeals to certain players, but not Eriksen, who has stressed he is not interested in moving his career to the Saudi Pro League unlike other Premier League players in the last few years—especially the ones happy to dance for the Saudi carrot.

Eriksen says ‘no’ to Saudi Pro League switch

“I have never received an offer [from Saudi Arabia], and I have made sure that it has never been approached,” said Eriksen, as per Danish outlet Bold.

“If my agent has said something, I’ve always said that I don’t even want to know what it is because it’s not something that interests me.”

Eriksen was asked if he saw it happening in the future, to which he responded: “No. I can see that it can be difficult to say no, and we have also talked about that before – also for the club.

“I understand that it can be really difficult to say not if you see how much money is involved, but I just try to avoid it completely so that I don’t get to know how much it could be. I’m not going there.”

I can’t help but admire Eriksen’s stance. Even though he could move to Saudi Arabia and pocket a lot more money, it’s not like he’s not filthy rich already.

It sounds like he’d prefer to end his career in Denmark!

