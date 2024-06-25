Manchester United Star Reciprocates Club’s Interest In Signing Him

Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood has reciprocated Lazio’s interest in him. but a deal is hinging on the pace of the negotiations.

Lazio have failed with two offers for the striker with Manchester United demanding a fee in the region of €30m to €40m for him this summer.

However, the Serie A giants are pushing hard to try and secure a deal and have continued to hold talks with the Red Devils.

Greenwood is prepared to move on from Manchester United and would prefer to join a Champions League club.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, he has been left impressed by Lazio’s push to sign him.

He is now showing an interest in moving to the Stadio Olimpico, but there are other clubs in the race and a deal could hinge on Lazio’s speed.

The Serie A giants are now working on tabling a new offer to convince Manchester United to let the forward move to the eternal city.

Lazio are preparing to put in a bid worth €20m plus several add-ons that could inflate the final fee.

They are also prepared to add a hefty sell-on clause to further sweeten the deal for Manchester United.