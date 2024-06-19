Manchester United star named nicest player in the Premier League

Sheffield United midfielder Vinicius Souza has named Bruno Fernandes as the nicest opponent he played against in the Premier League.

Souza was asked about his debut season in the Premier League when he revealed who the nicest player he played against.

“Bruno Fernandes was great,” Souza said, as per the Globo Esporte (via Sport Witness). “He asked for my shift. I was like, ‘Bloody hell, why do you want mine?’ (Laughs). Then I took his shirt, even brought it home, left it with my mum and dad, and it was a player who is also super special in the Premier League.

“He’s been playing at a high level for a long time, and it was nice to face him too, even if it was more on my side. He wished me good luck so I could keep going. I said good luck and shook his hand.”

The Blades, who were relegated back to the Championship, were one of the few Premier League teams United did the double over last season.

Sheffield United finished bottom of the table with just 16 points to show for their return to the top flight.

Souza’s future is up in the air after proving himself as a decent player in the Premier League last season. Only time will tell if another Premier League club will sign him, or if he’ll drop to the second tier with Sheffield United.

It comes as a little surprise that Fernandes has been hailed by an opposing player since he’s one of the best for winding up opposition supporters.

