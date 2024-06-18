Manchester United star misses England training

Luke Shaw missed England training today.

The Manchester United left-back was the only non-playing substitute from England’s victory over Serbia to miss training on Tuesday morning, as per The Sun.

England got their European Championship campaign underway with a 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday.

Shaw featured on the bench but didn’t make his way onto the pitch, while his United team-mate got some minutes to earn as he made his first appearance at a major international tournament.

It was a controversial decision from Gareth Southgate to take Shaw to Germany since he has not played since February.

England are in action again on Thursday night when they take on Denmark.

It remains to be seen if Shaw will be ruled out for that one, which will only raise further questions about Southgate’s decision to bring him.

Manchester United full-back linked with summer exit

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move to Turkey.

Embed from Getty Images

The full-back has a preference to return to London, but the clubs down south have yet to make an offer to secure his services.

Wan-Bissaka had been touted for a return to Palace – but reports suggest he is picking up interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, as per Sabah.

After falling behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order at right-back, it makes sense for Wan-Bissaka to move on with just one-year left to run on his contract.

Now is the time to cash in.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United star misses England training

Jun 18 2024, 11:12

Liverpool prepare to rival United in pursuit of £65m PL star who ‘didn’t put a foot wrong’ in Euros debut

Jun 18 2024, 9:28

2024/25 Premier League fixtures released: Manchester United start season vs Fulham

Jun 18 2024, 9:09