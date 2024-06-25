Manchester United star keen on Saudi Arabia move, despite reports to the contrary

Manchester United must sell players to strengthen the squad with new signings this summer.

There are players deemed surplus to requirements but they can still help to try and maximise United’s limited transfer budget.

Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane leave the club as their contracts expire this summer. That will help cut back on the money United is spending on salaries.

One departure that makes sense would be a potential exit for Casemiro. He is one of the highest earners at the club and his performances last season were below par.

However, Casemiro has two years left to run on his contract following his transfer from Real Madrid in 2022.

Casemiro was one of United’s key players in his first season but that was followed by a poor second campaign.

The Brazil veteran was not in the squad for United’s FA Cup final win over Man City, while Sofyan Amrabat got the nod to protect the back line.

An update last week from Christopher Michel suggested that Casemiro’s potential move to the Saudi Pro League had fallen through.

Fabrizio Romano has denied these claims.

Speaking to The United Stand, Romano says Casemiro is ready to move if his demands are met.

“No it’s not true from what I’m hearing [that the deal is off]. Casemiro is keen on joining Saudi, but it has to be on his conditions.

“He’s asking for his own contract, the conversation is still ongoing there, from what I’m hearing.

“It’s never so easy with Saudi, they are waiting to hear how much budget they will have for the summer deals. Casemiro will accept as soon as he decides these are the right conditions for the move.”

United have been linked with midfielders to replace Casemiro such as West Ham’s Edson Alvarez.

