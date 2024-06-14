Manchester United Star Keen To Play For Former Boss

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is keen to play under Jose Mourinho again as Fenerbahce push to sign him this summer, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Lindelof dropped down the pecking order of defenders at Manchester United last season and missed the last period of the campaign due to a hamstring injury.

Manchester United are in the market for one or two centre-backs this summer and the Swede’s role is expected to be further reduced next season.

Lindelof has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford and it has been claimed that Fenerbahce are interested in signing him this summer.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, the defender would be keen to play for Mourinho again if he gets another chance.

The Portuguese coach signed him when he was the Manchester United manager in 2017.

Mourinho has requested Fenerbahce try and sign the defender from Manchester United this summer.

The Turkish giants are prepared to table a bid worth €8m to try and sign him in the ongoing transfer window.