Manchester United star getting back to his best after injury spell

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez delivered a fantastic performance in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Canada in the Copa America curtain-raiser last night.

The 26-year-old had a difficult second season with the Red Devils, spending most of the campaign on the sidelines with multiple injuries.

Despite this, he ended the season on a high note. Martinez started in the FA Cup final and played a key role in the stunning win over Manchester City.

Martinez is currently on Copa America duty with Argentina. He was picked in the starting XI last night and delivered a superb display over 90 minutes.

The centre-back was previously a regular substitute, with Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni generally prefer ringCristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi over him.

However, Martinez has now established himself in the left centre-back role for his country, displacing Otamendi.

Martinez has been injury-prone over the last 18 months, and United can’t afford to lose him again. They need him fit and firing for next season.

United play the first game of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign at home to Fulham. They have a chance to be top of the table in the first week.

