Manchester United Star’s Exit Falls Through Despite Advanced Talks

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro’s potential move to Saudi Arabia this summer has collapsed despite talks reaching an advanced stage.

Casemiro had a poor last season and missed the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Manchester United are keen to move him and his massive wages on from the club in the ongoing summer transfer window.

A move to Saudi Arabia has been mooted and talks have taken place to take the Brazilian midfielder to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

However, according to German outlet Fussball.News, Casemiro’s proposed move to Saudi Arabia has collapsed.

There were advanced negotiations between the parties and there was an expectation that he could soon seal his exit from Old Trafford.

However, the deal fell through in recent days and for now, Casemiro is still a Manchester United player this summer.

Manchester United could still be hopeful that they still have enough time to find a buyer for the Brazilian in the coming months.

The Saudis could also revive the talks later in the summer to try and take him to the Middle East.