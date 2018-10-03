Manchester United stalwart Antonio Valencia apologises after 'liking' post backing Jose Mourinho's sacking

Antonio Valencia could be in hot water with manager Jose Mourinho after liking an Instagram post

Antonio Valencia has issued an apology after his Instagram gaffe on Tuesday night.

Manchester United defender Valencia, 33, seemingly took to social media to ‘like’ a post suggesting manager Jose Mourinho should be sacked.

That mistake took place after United drew 0-0 in the Champions League at home to Valencia.

The attacking full-back took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to voice his regret.

Writing on his official account @anto_v25, he said: “Yesterday, I liked a post on Instagram without reading the text that accompanied the picture.

“These are not my views and I apologise for this.

Yesterday, I liked a post on Instagram without reading the text that accompanied the picture. These are not my views and I apologise for this. I am fully supportive of the manager and my teammates. We are all giving our everything to improve the results. pic.twitter.com/bMEsrAwMkh — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) October 3, 2018





“I am fully supportive of the manager and my teammates. We are giving our everything to improve the results.”

Valencia, who has been at the Old Trafford club since a 2009 move from Wigan, came under fire after liking a fan post from ‘Teamvalencia25’.

The goalless draw made it four results on the trot without a win, a rare feat for the Red Devils.

The account, which featured pictures of Valencia in action against the LaLiga side, wrote: “I’m not even surprised about the outcome of this game. I always look forward to our games but recently Mourinho has made watching us a punishment now.

“Something needs to change. It’s time for Mourinho to go.”

Valencia has been one of a few players in Mourinho’s bad books, after reportedly not turning up to the Carabao Cup clash with Derby.

Derby subsequently won the match on penalties, and although Valencia was not in the squad, the prolific manager believes he should have been there.

Valencia and Mourinho are said to be barely speaking, while the Portuguese manager has seemingly also fallen out with star man Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Alexis Sanchez, among others.