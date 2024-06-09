Manchester United slap £40m price tag on ‘exiled’ winger Jadon Sancho

Much has been written about Erik ten Hag’s uncertain future at Manchester United, with the club’s hierarchy still mulling over many possibilities before making any public announcement.

Ten Hag’s status has had a boost off the back of the FA Cup triumph to end the 2023/24 campaign. However, this has not stopped Sir Jim Ratcliffe-led INEOS from meeting the Dutchman’s potential successors at Man United. As things stand, all options remain on the table.

The club’s hierarchy may take more time before making a final decision on Ten Hag, but as far as the situation of Jadon Sancho is concerned, they have supposedly already made up their mind.

Sancho returned to Borussia Dortmund in January following a public spat with Ten Hag, who was not best pleased with his work ethic in training and decided to publicly call him out.

The 24-year-old did not back down, and decided to publicly disagree with the United gaffer, leading to his ‘exile’.

After reuniting with his Dortmund teammates, Sancho showed his skill sets in Germany, helping the side reach the Champions League final. In particular, he grabbed the attention of fans and pundits alike with his dribbling skills against Paris Saint-Germain.

Many believed his exploits under Edin Terzić could convince United to give him another chance should they decide to part ways with Ten Hag this summer.

However, BBC Sport reports that the Red Devils will look to cut ties with the English winger permanently this summer “no matter who the manager is.”

Further, the report states that United have hammered a £40m price tag on the versatile attacker.

Dortmund remain interested in retaining Sancho’s services, but due to their financial situation and different priorities in the summer transfer window, they are not expected to sign their much-adored star permanently. It is understood they want another loan deal.

This may lead to a stalemate as United are looking for a straight sale, in view of their concerns over Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions.

Dortmund are not the only side keen on Sancho, with the report claiming “there has been interest” from Europe for his services. He has been previously linked with Juventus.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



