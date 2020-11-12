Manchester United signing Donny van de Beek relaxed about lack of playing time

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek (Getty Images)

Donny van de Beek admits that he would like to have played more for Manchester United but he is ready to be patient and believes his time is coming at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek scored in the Netherlands’ 1-1 draw with Spain on Wednesday night but is yet to start a Premier League game for United despite being their highest-profile summer signing following his £35m move from Ajax.

The 23-year-old has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side - scoring once - but has only started four times, with Bruno Fernandes typically preferred in the No 10 role.

Van de Beek said on Wednesday night that he would naturally have preferred more minutes at club level but has nevertheless enjoyed settling into life at Old Trafford and believes that he will soon be given a chance to impress.

“It sounds cliché for me to say this, because of course I would have liked to play more, but I really enjoy being in a nice team,” he said. “I am simply received very well and helped by everyone.

“I'm a patient person, but of course you go there to play as much as possible. I also think – in the minutes that I have made, in the times that I have come in – I have shown that I can add something to the team.”

Solskjaer has repeatedly said that Van de Beek’s opportunity will come given the importance of rotation in a hectic football schedule, condensed by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“What does [Solskjaer] say to me? That I have to be patient, but also that I just have to continue with what I am doing,” Van de Beek added.

“And that he's seen that I have a good impact when I come into the field. My time is definitely coming. And when those opportunities come, I have to be there.”

Frank de Boer, Van de Beek’s national team manager, said Van de Beek’s limited playing time does not concern him earlier this week.

“I think he did well in the games he played, I saw him a few times at United,” he said.

“He's doing well, but they have a great midfield with Fernandes, [Paul] Pogba, Fred, [Scott] McTominay and [Nemanja] Matic.

Story continues

“It's difficult, but I'm sure he will play his minutes. I can understand he wants to feature more frequently, but on the other hand, it's always normal that you have to adapt when you go to a new league.”

De Boer added: “Let's hope he will get his playing time. I am happy that he's well-rested. We can use him here.”

Read More

Carragher tells United to sell ‘undisciplined’ Pogba

United suffer fresh injury blow after Solskjaer fumes at fixtures

Solskjaer told the two changes he must make to turn United around