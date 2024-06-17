Manchester United sign 16 y/o right-back who left Perth Glory last year

Manchester United have completed the signing of wonderkid James Overy.

The Reds offered a scholarship deal to bring the starlet into their bubbling academy, which has promoted an endless list of talented footballers.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the transfer has now been completed and the 16-year-old will join from Newton Abbot Spurs’ first team in the English ninth tier.

Overy left Perth Glory last year when his family left Australia for England. He is eligible to play for Australia and England.

The right-back is expected to feature for United’s U18s next season.

It is believed that Overy turned down interest from West Ham, Everton and Leicester City to sign for United.

We would like to wish him the very best during his time in the academy.

