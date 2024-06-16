Manchester United make shortlist of Branthwaite alternatives

Manchester United will target Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi and Lille teenager Leny Yoro if Everton do not lower their asking price for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Erik ten Hag’s team have submitted an opening offer for Branthwaite worth in the region of £35m, a figure far below Everton’s valuation of the 21-year-old.

Branthwaite made his England debut this month after a breakout season at Goodison Park that saw the defender win Everton’s Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards.

Everton, despite director of football Kevin Thelwell’s admission some players may be sold because of the uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership situation, are not prepared to lose Branthwaite on the cheap. The Toffees believe Branthwaite will become a long-term fixture in the England side and value the centre-back in the region of £70m.

Manchester United’s own financial freedom this summer is unclear after missing out on Champions League qualification and the Red Devils have compiled a shortlist of alternatives in central defence. ESPN are reporting that De Ligt, Guehi and Yoro are all options for United, though they are unlikely to be alone in those pursuits.

Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid are all interested in Yoro after the 18-year-old’s emergence at Lille, while top clubs have taken note of Bayern Munich’s willingness to sell De Ligt.

Erik ten Hag previously worked with the Dutch defender at Ajax and is open to a reunion with the 24-year-old, who he appointed captain of the Eredivise outfit while still a teenager.

