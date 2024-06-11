Manchester United set to negotiate year-long contract extension with manager Erik ten Hag

As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, Erik ten Hag is set to stay on as Manchester United head coach.

The news comes following a lengthy end-of-season review initiated and carried out by the club’s new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and INEOS sporting director Sir Dave Brailsford.

Ornstein states that both parties following said review, the club held talks with The Dutchman on Tuesday, and both parties have now decided that his spell as manager should continue.

Further talks will now begin as to whether The Red Devils trigger the option to extend Ten Hag’s contract for a further year, which is currently set to expire next June.

The internal review to decide the future of the managerial situation at Old Trafford began in late May following United’s FA Cup victory over rivals Manchester City.

Since this point there has been growing uncertainty around the future of the role, with United reportedly considering names such as Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna, and recently sacked Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

However, after a season in which England’s record league champions recorded their lowest ever Premier League position in eighth, and finished bottom of their Champions League group, Ten Hag has beaten out those candidates and remained in charge of the Manchester side.

As such, United will now focus on their summer recruitment, with former Man City executive Omar Berrada set to join as CEO, Jason Wilcox arriving from Southampton as technical director, and Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth expected to join in the same role, once a deal between the two sides is reached.

