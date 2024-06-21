Manchester United set to launch offer to sign ‘powerful’ 23-year-old striker – report

Manchester United are determined to beat their competition in the race to sign highly sought-after Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The 23-year-old is one of the hottest properties on the transfer market this summer, with several clubs across the continent determined to land his signature.

The Premier League has long been touted as a potential destination, handing United an edge in the race, although they’re facing competition from rivals Arsenal, who are also interested.

While the allure of playing in the Premier League is undeniable, United still have plenty to do to complete a deal for the former Netherlands youth international.

The Red Devils are looking to activate Zirkee’s release clause to steal a march on his potential suitors, but the striker will make the final decision.

Discussions are ongoing at United regarding the striker, who is currently away on international duty with the Netherlands at the 2024 European Championship.

Zirkzee was an unused substitute in their opening 2-1 victory over Poland and is still waiting to make his first senior appearance for the national team.

His release clause is pegged at around £34 million.

While United are expected to match the clause, they still have to convince him to join the club, but their absence from the Champions League could be a sticking point.

AC Milan are also admirers of the former Bayern Munich striker. The Serie A giants can offer him Champions League football but are reluctant to pay the £12.7m agent commission.

United are keen on signing Zirkzee to provide strong competition for big-money signing Rasmus Hojlund, with Anthony Martial set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Zirkzee, who was described as a ‘powerful‘ striker by Bayern II manager Holger Seitz, bagged 12 goals and seven assists in 37 games for Bologna last season.

He could be a shrewd acquisition for United, and they should push harder to agree personal terms with the Dutchman.

Stats from Sofascore.com.