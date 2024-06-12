Manchester United set to hand Erik ten Hag new two-year deal after conclusion of end-of-season review



Manchester United are reportedly poised to hand manager Erik ten Hag a new two-year deal to remain with the club.

After more than two weeks of waiting while the club conducted an end-of-season review, the news everyone had been eager for finally arrived on Tuesday night.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Ten Hag will be staying as gaffer of the Red Devils after months of speculation over his future.

In instances, it seemed like United and the Dutchman would part ways, especially because Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS were believed to have held talks with other managers.

Conversations took place with the representatives of tacticians like Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna, Mauricio Pochettino, Marco Silva, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Frank.

In addition to confirming that Ten Hag will carry on as United boss, Ornstein also noted that the 54-year-old coach was in line for a new deal at Old Trafford.

The Telegraph have now provided an update on this and indicated just how long Ten Hag’s fresh terms will run.

“Erik ten Hag is likely to be offered a two-year contract extension to his current deal at Manchester United.”

“A preliminary discussion has taken place with United, suggesting they have not reached details over the length of a deal. There is an expectation, however, it will be two more years.”

“Ten Hag arrived on a three-year deal in 2022 which included United holding an option to extend for a further 12 months, meaning his contract runs out on June 30, 2025. But it is set to be superseded by a deal for another two years, meaning he will have three years left to run from the end of this month.”

Jason Burt further explains that a new deal for Ten Hag directly resulted from Ratcliffe deciding that he wants the United boss to remain in the Old Trafford dugout.

It now remains to be seen whether Ten Hag’s official role will be redefined in his new deal. At the moment, he holds the title of manager but INEOS are understood to be keen on a head coach, who would primarily focus on the business of coaching the team while leaving other aspects of the team such as recruitment to others.







