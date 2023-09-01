Manchester United seal Sergio Reguilon deal to solve left-back woes

Sergio Reguilon has made the switch from Tottenham to Man Utd (Pool via REUTERS)

Sergio Reguilon has joined Manchester United on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, with Erik ten Hag suggesting his fifth summer signing could be parachuted in for a debut at Arsenal on Sunday.

The Spanish left-back became United’s second signing of deadline day after Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who joined from Fenerbahce for £4.3m.

Ten Hag said he was delighted to secure a player of Reguilon’s quality as an emergency left-back after both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were ruled out until November.

The 26-year-old, who has also played for Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, trained with United on Friday and Ten Hag indicated he will be available.

“He is here, yes,” he said. “He is very experienced player, he has played for big clubs and played a lot of games in La Liga and the Premier League so has a very good background. So he can play very intense football so we are happy. We had a problem with Luke Shaw injured and Tyrell Malacia injured so we covered very well in an emergency situation.”

Sergio Reguilon is now a Manchester United player (PA Archive)

Reguilon, who had been surplus to requirements at Spurs as new manager Ange Postecoglou preferred to pick Destiny Udogie at left-back, said he could not reject the chance to play for United.

He said: “In life you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down. Having spoken to the manager, I know what he needs from me, and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success. I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season; I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities.”

Ten Hag believes the 25-year-old Bayindir has the potential to improve and was pleased to bring him in, along with Andre Onana and Tom Heaton as one of his three goalkeepers.

He added: “He will be in the squad as well so happy with the keeper group, we covered every position so I think we have a very good keeper group with the signing of Altay. We followed him very intensely and we think he has the skills to fit in at Manchester United and fit in at English football so we are glad we signed him. We are confident he will make a lot of progress.”

Bayindir could be required if Onana, who has been recalled to the Cameroon squad, plays in the African Cup of Nations in January. Ten Hag added: “I know everything about it, of course we spoke about it. We are in good contact with Andre.”

Rasmus Hojlund will be fit to make his United debut at the Emirates Stadium, with Ten Hag saying: “I think he is ready to start.”