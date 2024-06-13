Manchester United renew interest in Sint-Truiden goalkeeper who previously turned them down

The Sun Sport is reporting that both Manchester United and Genoa are interested in signing Sint-Truiden’s star goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. The Japanese international was in fantastic form for the Canaries this season and has been on the radar at Old Trafford for a while now. He initially chose the Belgian side as a means of ensuring first team football. The 21-year-old looks set to represent Japan at the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

Suzuki is currently on loan at Sint-Truiden, but the side have a required purchase option of around €4m with Urawa Reds in the J-League. Given the interest from Manchester United and Genoa, the Belgian club will be confident that they can make a profit on the goalkeeper. This season Suzuki played 32 games for the side and conceded 50 goals, keeping six clean sheets.

Sint-Truiden, despite being relegation candidates to start the year, were one of the most impressive sides in Belgium last year. However, they have already lost their head coach Thorsten Fink to Genk, and he has taken star man Jarne Steuckers with him. The exodus is likely to continue given the depth of young talent the side possessed last campaign.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson