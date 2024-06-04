Manchester United to remove staff from Carrington canteen

Manchester United new co-owners Ineos are undergoing an overhaul at the club and it remains to be seen what the future holds for manager Erik ten Hag.

The club is set to hire Toby Craig as head of communications, with the former Man City and Chelsea employee starting work on Wednesday.

We’ve also seen the likes of Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox hired by United in recent months, while Dan Ashworth is expected to follow them when he is no longer on gardening leave at Newcastle.

Ashworth will become sporting director once he is available to take the role.

According to the Daily Mail, staff who do not directly work with the first team will no longer be able to dine with them.

Following summer refurbishment work, these staff members will eat in a separate area. Critics feel the move will further isolate United players, while others have backed the switch, believing that the first-team stars will be able to focus more.

Loading ...

Loading ...

Mike Keegan reports: “The switch is likely to also act as a cost-saving measure, although affected staff will continue to have access to healthy meals.”

I think we are seeing some marginal gains methods being used. It didn’t take Sir Dave Brailsford long to stick his finger into the pie.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United to remove staff from Carrington canteen

Jun 4 2024, 22:26

‘What a talent’: Former Red wants to see ‘fantastic’ United star ‘play with freedom’ again

Jun 4 2024, 22:24

Video: Bruno Fernandes scores his second of the night with a tidy finish to make it 4-2 vs Finland

Jun 4 2024, 21:51