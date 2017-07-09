Manchester United releases squad for preseason U.S. tour

Manchester United has released its squad for the preseason tour of the United States, and it’s chock full of first-team players with a few youngsters sprinkled in.

Romelu Lukaku is missing from the squad as his transfer has not yet been officially announced, but it’s likely that he will be added in the coming days as he begins to train with the squad, especially with the lack of attackers on the squad. Lukaku is in California with United and has already told the media he has completed his medical and will join the Red Devils.

In typical Jose Mourinho fashion, almost half the entire squad is made up of defenders. The Portuguese defender is no doubt hoping to parse out where his group of young defenders stands along with the senior squad. New signing Victor Lindelof is part of the group, with the defender having completed his move from Benfica in early June. Youngsters Demetri Mitchell, Axel Tuanzebe, and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are on the trip hoping to break into the crowded defensive unit.

The midfield features stars Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera, but also 20-year-old United youth product Scott McTominay who made his senior team debut back in early May. 21-year-old Andreas Pereira is also part of the group, included with a chance to earn his place after a successful loan spell at Granada last season.

United is set for friendlies against MLS clubs LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, plus International Champions Cup games against Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City.

Jose and the players are heading to the US for #MUTOUR! ���� pic.twitter.com/Fpgko8YBrA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 9, 2017





MANCHESTER UNITED SQUAD

GK: David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Castro Pereira

DEF: Matteo Darmian, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Daley Blind, Antonio Valencia, Marcus Rojo, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Demetri Mitchell, Luke Shaw.

MF: Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Andreas Pereira, Ashley Young.

FWD: Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial.

Follow @the_bonnfire