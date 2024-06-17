Manchester United rekindle interest in Japanese goalkeeper

Manchester United remain interested in Japanese international Zion Suzuki.

The Japan international was subject to interest from United last year, but the 21-year-old opted to join Sint-Truidense in Belgium instead.

United signed Altay Bayindir instead but the Turkey international could leave Old Trafford this summer due to a lack of game time.

Bayindir was linked with a move to Celtic two weeks ago, as per the Daily Record, though reports of an exit are likely to pause while he competes at Euro 2024.

Erik ten Hag will likely push to sign a new backup keeper for Andre Onana, should Bayindir leave, which may explain the revived interest in Suzuki.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones provided an update that suggests United have kindled their interest in Suzuki: “United have never lost interest in the player so it does not surprise me to see new stories about them wanting him.

“The problem is he does not fancy sitting on the bench playing second fiddle to Onana and there really is no sign that Onana is going anywhere soon.

“He has said he would like to test himself in the Premier League but if he said ‘no’ to United a year ago then I don’t see why that would change now, because he still wants to be a number one. And one position not up for grabs this season is United’s first-choice ‘keeper.”

Bayindir can’t be blamed for wanting to leave. The 26-year-old is an established Turkey international yet made just one appearance for United in the FA Cup last season.

However, an exit means we need to find a replacement. No offence to Tom Heaton but it would be far from ideal if we had to call upon him next season.

Suzuki is one of many options United could look at to replace Bayindir.

