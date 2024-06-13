Manchester United rejoin the race for long-term goalkeeping target Zion Suzuki



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag decided to revamp the entire goalkeeping department last summer after his unhappiness with the skillsets on offer.

The Dutchman wanted his team to be comfortable playing out from the back, something David de Gea found difficult to do while the reserve keepers were not up to par.

The Spaniard ended up leaving after 12 years, along with on-loan keepers like Martin Dubravka and Jack Butland. Academy graduate Dean Henderson was also moved on.

In came Andre Onana, who is highly proficient with the ball at his feet. Finding a backup shot-stopper was not easy with the club eventually settling on Altay Bayindir.

Goalkeeping revamp

The Turk played only once in his debut campaign and there are rumours that he might be leaving after only one season in Manchester with clubs back home and in Scotland interested in acquiring his services.

And as per The Sun, the 20-time English league champions are set to return for Japanese international Zion Suzuki, who had opted to reject United’s advances last summer as he wanted to establish himself and become a regular in the national team.

The 21-year-old chose to move to Sint-Truidense VV where he impressed and is now set to represent his country in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

In 32 games, he kept six clean sheets and impressed with his distribution skills that are highly valued by Ten Hag. United have continued to keep a track of his development but are not alone in the race with Serie A side Genoa also eyeing the US-born goalie.

Suzuki hunt begins again

“MANCHESTER UNITED face fresh competition for the signature of long-term goalkeeper target Zion Suzuki, who may finally be ready to move to Old Trafford.

“The Japanese goalie turned down the opportunity to join the Red Devils for £5 million last summer because he wanted to enhance his Olympic Games chances.

“Suzuki, 21, is now firmly established as Japan’s Olympic keeper ahead of next month’s tournament in France after a superb debut campaign in Europe with Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden.

“And the 6ft 3in shot-stopper has been watched by Erik ten Hag’s scouts again this month during a pre-Olympic training camp in the United States.

Who will win the race?

“But United are not the only club keen to sign Suzuki with reports in Japan claiming Genoa would like to take him to Serie A next season.”

The Italian club can offer Suzuki the prospect of playing Champions League football, something Ten Hag’s team cannot offer. Also, it would be much less pressure for the youngster to move to Italy than playing under the lights at Old Trafford.

The Belgian club are open to selling him for a big fee having paid a £1 million loan fee and are set to pay another £4 million to make the deal permanent this summer.

If he impresses in the Olympic Games, his price is set to skyrocket, something that would suit Sint-Truiden. Whether United can afford to splurge on a keeper in a summer where they already need multiple defenders, midfielders and a striker remains to be seen.

