Manchester United Refuses to Concede PSG Target Despite Real Madrid’s Advantage

LOSC Lille’s rising star, Leny Yoro, is facing a crucial decision regarding his future. The 18-year-old’s contract with the French club expires next year, and if he’s not inclined to renew it, the club will need to consider selling him this summer.

Despite his youth, Yoro proved his talent by playing in 44 matches for Les Dogues during the 2023-24 season. This shows that he’s ready to take on a starting center-back role at a major European club where there’s a lot of pressure to perform.

A recent report from MARCA revealed that Manchester United have submitted an offer of around €60 million for Yoro. However, the latest report from L’Equipe (h/t Paris Fans) paints a grim picture for the teams involved in the race.

According to the French media outlet, Yoro could prefer a move to Real Madrid this summer, while Manchester United does not admit defeat. However, not being in pole position does not discourage Parisian leaders, who insist and intend to continue their policy of recruiting French players.

It will be interesting to see if Los Blancos land another Frenchman this summer after already securing Kylian Mbappe.