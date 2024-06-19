Manchester United Receive Boost as PSG Not Interested in Benfica Star for Defensive Reinforcement

Paris Saint-Germain is one of the clubs interested in signing LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro. With Lille needing to sell him before his contract runs out in 2025, he’ll likely be leaving this summer. However, Real Madrid is said to be his preferred choice.

As a result, PSG might be working on a backup plan to ensure they don’t miss out on any of the talented young center-backs rumored to be available in this summer’s transfer window. Another top young central defender on their radar is António Silva from SL Benfica.

Although reports suggest that Silva is Plan B, there are conflicting reports, as France Info’s Julien Froment revealed that the Portugal international isn’t on PSG’s list of center-back targets for this summer, even if they don’t manage to sign Yoro. If Yoro doesn’t join, PSG will look at other central defense options that aren’t Jorge Mendes’ clients.

🚨| JUST IN: António Silva is NOT on PSG’s list of targets for centre-back this summer, even if the club fails to sign Leny Yoro. PSG will pursue other targets at centre-back that are NOT Jorge Mendes’s clients – in case Leny Yoro doesn't join. @JulienFroment 🚫🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/ZglXdkHK8k — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 18, 2024

Should the Ligue 1 side decide not to pursue Silva, it would be a boost for Manchester United. Last month, it was reported that Manchester United sent scouts to watch Silva. The Red Devils are likely mulling whether to spend money on the player.