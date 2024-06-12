Manchester United Ready To Make Offer For Sevilla Star: What Will He Bring?

SEVILLE, SPAIN – MARCH 17: Yousseff En-Nesyri of Sevilla FC celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Sevilla FC and Celta Vigo at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on March 17, 2024 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Youssef has done decently despite Sevilla’s below-par performance this campaign. He netted 20 goals and provided three assists in 41 games. He averaged 2.2 shots, 0.3 key passes, and 0.3 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The Moroccan plays as a centre-back and is a complete striker. He reads the game and then makes the appropriate moves. He is clinical around the penalty box and draws defenders towards him. The striker is physically strong with great aerial abilities.

Manchester United want to bring in a new striker as Rasmus Hojlund‘s form saw a massive dip towards the business end of the season. Moreover, the frontline suffered when he was sidelined due to an injury. Hence, the club want to secure an important position.

The pursuit of Youssef En-Nesyri could be a good move as he is a proven campaigner. He can make an instant impact on his arrival and will compete with Hojlund. He will also bring his physical dominance in the final third, which could be vital for the Red Devils.

The 27-year-old is in the prime of his career and has a year left on his contract with Sevilla. He is willing to switch to Old Trafford and not looking to renew at his current home. Hence, the signing shouldn’t be too difficult for United. However, they need to secure his services soon as the likes of West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested.