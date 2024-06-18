Manchester United ready to make offer for Genoa’s Josep Martinez

Manchester United are interested in signing Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez and are prepared to formulate an offer today according to reports.

The Red Devils decided to completely upend their goalkeeping department last summer and signed Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir to replace the departing David de Gea and Dean Henderson.

The Cameroonian played over 50 games for the side but struggled at times, especially at the beginning of the season.

Despite his issues, Onana seems set to remain the first choice keeper, especially as it was confirmed that Erik ten Hag will remain manager of the club.

Bayindir has only played one game for the Red Devils however, and is said to be unhappy with his lack of game time and may look to leave the club as a result.

United have subsequently been rumoured to be interested in keepers such as Zion Suzuki, Ivan Provedel and Christos Mandas.

Whilst clearly not a priority position this summer and despite United in discussions with Tom Heaton to extend the veteran’s stay at Old Trafford, it is logical that the Red Devils could pursue a keeper to replace Bayindir should he leave this summer.

La Repubblica report that the Genoa keeper has “attracted interest from the Premier League” as both United and Bournemouth are keen on him.

It is stated that, “his ability not only between the posts, but also in playing with his feet, makes him a highly appreciated option, as underlined by coach Gilardino, who uses the goalkeeper almost as an added defender to start the attack.”

In addition, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti posted on X today that United “are internally evaluating” whether to make an approach for the goalkeeper today, who has already agreed personal terms with Inter Milan.

🚨💭 #ManUTD are internally evaluating if approach Josep #Martinez to ask for info today. 🤝 The 🇪🇦 GK has already agreed on personal terms with #Inter [who remain well-positioned], but to date there is still distance between the ⚫🔵 and #Genoa on the transfer fee. 🐓⚽ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Rksw0gkK3R — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 18, 2024

Genoa only bought the player for €2 million from Red Bull Leipzig last summer but want to sell him for €20 million, a figure Inter will not reach.

For this reason, United could be at an advantage as the outlet states that Genoa would naturally prefer to sell the player to the Premier League.

Such is United’s interest in the player that Belgian journalist Sacha Tovolieri has reported that “Manchester United [are] now expected to formulate an official offer… over Josep Martinez today and … the Red Devils want to go concrete despite discussions between Inter and the player’s representatives.”

🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Infos #MUFC :

🇪🇸 Manchester United now expected to formulate an official offered over Josep Martinez today… Red Devils wants to go concrete despite discussions between #Inter and the player's representatives.

⏳ Wait&See… #mercato #Genoa pic.twitter.com/DZn3gU4SyS — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 18, 2024

The 26 year old made 36 Serie A appearances last term, only conceding 43 goals in the process and keeping eight clean sheets.

Due to the player’s obvious ease on the ball and playmaking skill, he would be a sound back up to Onana and would mean that Ten Hag’s men would not need to change their style when the Cameroonian is rested or injured.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

