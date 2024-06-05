Manchester United ready to offer €60 million for Real Madrid target

It is no secret that Real Madrid have long had their sights set on Lille defensive prodigy Leny Yoro as a reinforcement heading into the summer transfer window.

The problem is that Lille are holding out for a big sum for the 18-year-old, who only has a year left on his contract and Los Blancos are unwilling to pay over the odds.

With PSG lurking, though, Real Madrid have been staring at the risk of missing out on Yoro’s signing if they do not act soon.

Manchester United enter race

Now, MARCA reports that, apart from PSG, Real Madrid will also have to worry about Manchester United, who are very eager to sign Leny Yoro in the summer.

The English giants are in the market for defensive reinforcements as a replacement for ex-Real Madrid man Raphael Varane and have set their sights on his compatriot Yoro.

Sparking a transfer war. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

In fact, the Red Devils’ interest in the 18-year-old French prodigy is so strong that they are prepared to make a sizeable investment in him and offer close to €60 million to secure his services from Lille.

Real Madrid urge patience

Real Madrid, for their part, believe that they have laid all the groundwork needed to sign Yoro, on the player’s side.

Contacts with the 18-year-old centre-back have never ceased and the player, for his part, has always conveyed that he intends to play for the Spanish and European champions.

As such, Los Blancos are urging Yoro to be patient and reject other proposals even if they are financially lucrative, so that Lille are forced to accept Madrid’s terms.