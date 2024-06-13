Advertisement

Manchester United reaches agreement with Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite (21) with a view to a transfer in this window, reports Sports Zone. 

Whilst there is total agreement on the player side, the Red Devils are yet to agree a fee with Everton, with the Merseyside outfit said to be holding out for £70M to release the player.

Branthwaite is one of Manchester United’s priorities this summer, with central defence a priority following the departure of experienced Frenchman Raphael Varane after the expiry of his contract. It is said that new part-owners INEOS, in collaboration with the rest of the newly founded footballing department and Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, have decided to target two centre-backs in this window.

According to The TimesBranthwaite would be set to earn in the region of £150,000 a week at Old Trafford, a significant increase from his current contract with Everton. The young Englishman is regarded as one of the top defensive talents in European football.

GFFN | Jack McArdle