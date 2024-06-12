Manchester United put three strikers on transfer target list

Manchester United are interested in signing striker Joshua Zirkzee (Getty Images)

Manchester United have put Joshua Zirkzee, Ivan Toney and Jonathan David on their striking shortlist as they look to strengthen their attack this summer.

Manager Erik ten Hag has admitted he wanted to sign two centre-forwards last summer and, after Anthony Martial was released at the end of the season, Rasmus Hojlund is the only specialist No 9 in his squad.

The Dane scored 16 goals in his first season at Old Trafford but United felt he was overworked because Martial was often injured and they are now looking for an alternative.

England international Toney is expected to leave Brentford this summer as his contract expires in 2025 and he is reluctant to sign a new deal and so the London club, who have already signed his replacement in Igor Thiago, are likely to sell to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Canada forward David has scored 26 goals in each of the last two seasons for Lille. He is more versatile than Toney and can be used in wider and deeper roles.

Zirkzee, who scored 12 goals to help Bologna qualify for the Champions League, reportedly has a £34m release clause in his contract and United’s budget is likely to be limited because of Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

They are also expected to target a central midfielder and a centre-back, with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite a potential target to replace the departed Raphael Varane.