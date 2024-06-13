Manchester United push hard with Liverpool for generational talent with Real Madrid preference

Manchester United are ready to intensify their interest in Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, albeit with an acceptance that Real Madrid may ultimately win the contest.

There have been whispers that Real Madrid would prefer to wait a bit longer before signing the young French defender, which could allow for a club like United to seize an opportunity.

One of the reasons for Real Madrid wanting to wait for Yoro is his contract expires in 12 months’ time.

Yoro has emerged as one of the most wanted players in Europe after a fine season for the Ligue 1 club, although a move to Real Madrid is understood to be his preference.

According to The Athletic, United and Liverpool are pushing hard to entice Yoro. They are known to have made more concrete advances so far and would all be prepared to offer competitive or favourable conditions.

Stiff competition for Yoro

Embed from Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are amongst the clubs reportedly interested in the 18-year-old, who is not expected to extend his contract.

Yoro may end up waiting to see if Madrid are willing to budge this summer, while the British clubs view the player as a unique market opportunity.

Madrid allegedly rates Yoro as a “generational talent” which explains why so many top clubs are chasing his signature this summer.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United push hard with Liverpool for generational talent with Real Madrid preference

Jun 13 2024, 21:29

Chelsea make first move to sign £60m-rated PL star wanted by Manchester United

Jun 13 2024, 16:39

‘Forever grateful’ – Jadon Sancho reacts to Borussia Dortmund manager exit

Jun 13 2024, 15:37