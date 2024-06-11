Manchester United, PSG Receive Boost as Midfield Transfer Target Rejects Benfica Contract Extension

A report last month revealed that Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in João Neves from SL Benfica. According to the information, manager Luis Enrique sees Neves as a valuable addition to the squad, potentially fitting in as another crucial piece in the midfield.

However, Manchester United are also interested in the player, so there’s stiff competition for the player. Nonetheless, these two clubs did receive a boost, as Neves might be putting everything in place for a future transfer.

According to the Portuguese media outlet Record, Neves, who is under contract until 2028, rejected a contract offer from Benfica. Despite this news, the Lisbon-based club still have leverage in any negotiations. Still, rejecting a new deal means is current release clause stays at €120 million.

Manchester United recently had their offer of €60 million (£51 million) turned down, so even though Neves isn’t signing a contract extension, a significant fee will still be needed to secure the player.

Additionally, Benfica’s sporting director, Rui Costa, clarified that they will not entertain discussions for less than €100 million (£85 million). The 19-year-old made 55 appearances across all competitions last 2023-24 season while scoring three goals and registering two assists.