Manchester United primary target receives late call-up to Euro 2024 squad

Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee has been called up to the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024.

After an impressive debut season in a thriving Bologna side, the 23-year-old would have been disappointed to have missed out on a place in the Netherlands squad granted it’s full of stars.

The Bologna striker has emerged as a primary target for United as well as Arsenal following a season that saw him rack up a tally of 12 goals and 7 assists in 37 matches for the Italian side.

Zirkzee has replaced Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners after an injury saw the midfielder withdraw from Ronald Koeman’s squad.

United will be keeping a close eye on Zirkzee at Euro 2024

The links to Zirkzee won’t be going away anytime soon and it remains to be seen how much of a role he will play under Koeman after initially missing out on a place in the squad.

A good tournament for the young striker could see more clubs show an interest in Zirkzee’s signature or put Bologna in a position where they can demand a higher transfer fee.

United need to sign another centre-forward to shift some of the reliance away from Rasmus Hojlund. The promising Dane, who will be representing Denmark at Euro 2024, spent the past season as United’s only recognised centre-forward.

