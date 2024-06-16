Manchester United preparing to make a June bid for defender Gonçalo Inácio

Manchester United are preparing to bid for Sporting Lisbon’s Gonçalo Inácio in June, according to a new report.

The defence at Old Trafford has been a major source of concern for fans as they let in 85 goal last season and one of the club’s key defenders, Raphael Varane, is leaving the club at the end of the month.

The Red Devils have already made a bid for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and also hold an interest in Lille’s Leny Yoro.

It has also been reported that Inácio is a talent that decision makers at Old Trafford appreciate and it is believed that United have made plans to advance their interest in the Sporting defender. However, it has also been reported that the Portuguese league champions do not want to negotiate for the star defender.

A Bola now report that “the lions are now preparing the departure of Gonçalo Inácio and Ousmane Diomande, for whom proposals are expected in the coming weeks, given market indications.”

“Gonçalo Inácio is considered by Rúben Amorim to be one of the untouchable players, on a list that also includes, for example, Gyokeres, Hjulmand and Pedro Gonçalves. However, looking at the market, the central defender is also one of the most attractive targets for the European giants.”

Despite the wishes of the manager, the club is becoming increasingly aware they may not be able to hold onto the star as “there are echoes that clubs like Manchester United are sharpening their claws and preparing a proposal to be presented during the month of June.”

Inacio has a release clause of €60 million and his contract runs until 2027, so if a side believes the defender is worth it and the Portugal international gives the green light to the move, Sporting know their hands are tied.

United may need to act quickly however, as arch-rivals Liverpool are also said to be interested and perhaps this is why they are reportedly so keen to make a move this month.

The 22 year old “excels in his passing and ball-carrying abilities” and possesses an “ability to break the lines with his passing from the back which allows Sporting to miss the midfield at times and progress the ball into dangerous attacking areas quickly with fewer attacking actions.”

The Portugal international is “already showing signs of being an elite central defender” and would give the Red Devils another left-footed centre back along with Lisandro Martinez who would be super comfortable on the ball.

At €60 million, he could also potentially be a considerably cheaper deal to pull off than Branthwaite and the existence of a release clause would also help reduce time in frustrating back and forth negotiations, as United aim to solve many problems in their squad this summer window.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

