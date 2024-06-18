Manchester United “preparing a bid” for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee



Manchester United are reportedly readying an offer for Bologna goalscorer Joshua Zirkzee.

The United powerbrokers are eager to secure the services of a top-class number nine to provide competition for young Rasmus Hojlund and also to ensure the striker position is stacked with quality depth ahead of the new season.

With Anthony Martial set to officially leave Old Trafford at the end of the current month once his contract expires, Hojlund is set to be the only senior striker left on the club’s books.

The Dane showed flashes of his brilliance last term but he can hardly be relied upon to lead the line for United every week.

In this regard, it seems that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have set their sights on Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

AC Milan were thought to be firm favourites to sign the Dutchman but they’re reluctant to pay the €15 million in agent fees that his representative, Kia Joorabchian, is demanding.

The Serie A giants are even reluctant to pay the €10 million that Joorabchian is prepared to go down to. With less than two weeks left until Zirkzee’s release clause becomes active, it’s believed that United asked Zirkzee to wait until July before agreeing a deal with any other club.

In addition to Milan and United, Arsenal and Juventus are also admirers of the 23-year-old talisman.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United established contact with Joorabchian in the last few hours to explore the possibility of getting a transfer for Zirkzee over the line.

It’s believed that at the moment, there are no ongoing talks between Zirkzee’s camp and Milan.

The Daily Mail have provided an update on the situation and indicate that United are “preparing a bid” for Zirkzee, whose release clause is worth around £34m.

The newspaper states, “Manchester United are continuing talks with Holland and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as they prepare a bid this window.”

“Arsenal have also posted interest but United’s positive negotiations have put them in a strong position ahead of making their offer. As Mail Sport reported last week, though a bid is not considered imminent, one is expected.”

United have a limited initial budget but the club is likely to be boosted by the respective sales of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho, both of whom are attracting overtures around Europe.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



