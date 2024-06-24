Manchester United prepared to pay €40m release clause for Serie A striker

Manchester United are pushing to sign Bologna and Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Reds need a forward not only to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund, but also to give the team a different option in attack.

I miss the days when Sir Alex Ferguson would have 3-4 strikers in his squad…

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko was heavily linked with a move to United until he renewed terms at the Bundesliga club this summer.

Since then the focus has been on Zirkzee, who impressed in his debut season at Bologna after moving from Bayern Munich.

A year on since that transfer, the striker is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth, United are in talks with Zirkzee’s representatives after making it clear they were prepared to meet the player’s €40million (£33.8m) release clause.

United are understood to be working on other targets behind the scenes because there is still plenty of work to do before a deal for Zirkzee can be concluded.

Before Zirkzee joined Bayern Munich as a 16-year-old, he played under Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, scoring 18 goals and providing 13 assists.

Zirkzee’s numbers are impressive. He was ranked among the top 10 players in Serie A this season for goals from open play, chances created from open play and successful dribbles.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United prepared to pay €40m release clause for Serie A striker

Jun 24 2024, 10:04

David Beckham keen for Raphael Varane to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Jun 24 2024, 9:43

Antony entering pivotal make-or-break season at Manchester United – opinion

Jun 24 2024, 9:15