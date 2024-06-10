Manchester United prepared to make £32m loss on unwanted winger

Manchester United have set an asking price of £40m for Jadon Sancho.

Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United’s stance on his future remains unchanged, with a permanent sale to be sought in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old joined Dortmund on loan after a public fallout with Erik ten Hag last season. Sancho was dropped from the squad to face Arsenal in September and accused of unacceptable performance levels in training, a suggestion the winger refuted on social media.

Sancho is set for a permanent exit this summer despite the uncertainty surrounding Ten Hag’s position as manager, and United have set an asking price of £40m.

He scored three times in 21 appearances for Dortmund after returning to the Westfalenstadion in January and formed part of the team that reached the Champions League final, losing to Real Madrid at Wembley earlier this month.

However, it is unclear whether Dortmund have the financial resources to turn his loan into a permanent move.

Sancho’s sale would bring an end to a disappointing period in the Premier League, in which the winger has struggled to produce the performances that persuaded United to spend £72.9m on his services in 2021.

He has not featured for England since October 2021 and was not included in an expanded provisional squad named by Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024.

Read – Five England eligible players representing other nations at Euro 2024

See more – Tweets of the Week: Roy Keane hates masseuses, England lose, Gazza on Man Utd

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok